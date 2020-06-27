What to Do - Saturday, June 27th

This weekend is free fishing weekend in New York State.

These are two of six Free Fishing Days offered in New York State every year.

Anglers of all skill sets are encouraged to head out locally and check out fishing opportunities close to home.

Of course, please keep in mind travel restrictions and quarantine requirements when heading out to find the perfect fishing spot.

The next free fishing day is September 26th.

Make a difference, one penny at a time.

Saturday is also the Big Change Roundup fundraiser for the UVM Children's Hospital.

Anyone with a collection of change that would like to turn it in can do so at one of their drive through drop offs.

The drop off event today is in Plattsburgh from 10 to 1 at CVPH.

There's another one tomorrow in South Burlington at the DoubleTree.

Change totals will be counted and shared another day.

Country fans, this one is for you.

Head to the Sunset Drive in Saturday night from 9 to 11:30 pm for a live stream of a Garth Brooks concert.

This concert will be playing at over 300 outdoor theaters across the USA and Canada - a great way to get a fill of live music while doing it safely.

Tickets must be bought in advance. You can buy them here: https://bit.ly/3faYOop

