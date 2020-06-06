What to Do - Saturday, June 6

Here are some things you can do on Saturday, June 6th.

If you're missing the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, there's an option for you.

From June 4th to 14th, the festival is going virtual, courtesy of Vermont PBS, VPR and Burlington restaurants.

Just tune into Vermont PBS and Vermont Public Radio to hear archived sets from talented Jazz musicians.

There will be more content on the Flynn Center website as well.

Not feeling the music?

How about a nice book?

The Swanton Library has you covered if you're a library card holder.

If the weather is nice, they'll be doing a drive through book pick up in their parking lot.

The perfect way to get a new book, while staying socially distant.

Their address is 1 1st St. in Swanton.

That begins at 11 am.

