What to Do - Sunday, June 7th

Here are some things you could do on Sunday, June 7th.

Why not head to the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum?

It may not be ski season, but they opened on Friday and are now operating from 12 to 5 pm.

Visitors can learn all about the history of the snow sports.

Things are a little different, as capacity is limited to 10 people in the museum at a time.

Masks are required.

You can find them at 1 South Main Street in Stowe.

The Little Dream Factory in Williston is celebrating children's author Eric Carle's birthday.

They'll be recreating his style to make art... painting paper and tissue with colorful patterns.

Create butterflies, caterpillars, beetles, birds and flowers... it's perfect for children.

This event is happening from 1 to 3 pm.

Or, you could head to the Farm and Forest School in Roxbury for a socially-distant Storywalk.

It's the perfect opportunity to see the 3 Little Pigs and real pics in the same place on the same day!

Families must sign up for time slots, and kids over age 3 need to wear a mask.

This begins at 9 am at Drift Farmstead.