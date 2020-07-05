What to Do - Sunday, July 5th

Here are some things you could do on Sunday, July 5th.

Why not head to Stowe for the B3 Festival of 2020?

Although a little different than previous years, Stowe Trails Partnership is encouraging everyone to keep the party rolling by getting out on the trails while dressed in your best costume.

Once you're done on the trails, stop by the 108 Cady Lot between 10 and 2 to be entered for a prize.

The costume portion is the only aspect of the festival being held this year.

Fort Ticonderoga is continuing their Independence Day celebrations.

Head over to the fort to see how the American Revolution occurred, with staff and interpreters recreating the events from 1777.

Guests can follow the footsteps of the Continental Army and see first-hand the struggle for freedom.

Admission is capped at 400 visitors per day and advance on-line ticketing is required.

This begins at 9:30 am.

Or spend the day on a scavenger hunt!

Pandemics of Peacham's Past is a quest that can be done by foot or in a car.

Each stop explores the history of Peacham Village, and has links to past outbreaks in the community.

If you can't make it Sunday, that's alright. It runs until July 12th.

It starts at the Peacham Library and includes 10 stops.

Maps and instructions are available inside the library and online.

