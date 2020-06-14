What to Do - Sunday, June 14

Here are some things you could do on Sunday, June 14.

Why not check out the Virtual Vermont Adaptive Charity Ride?

Athletes can ride, run, walk or roll to raise money for Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports.

On June 20th, there will be an online happy hour to celebrate.

The cost is $40 plus a minimum of $150 in fundraised money.

It's free for adaptive athletes, veterans and active duty military with that fundraised $150.

If you have not got the chance to check out the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, Sunday is your last day.

The event began on June 4th and ends Sunday.

This virtual festival is courtesy of Vermont PBS, VPR and Burlington restaurants.

Just tune into Vermont PBS and Vermont Public Radio to hear archived sets from talented Jazz musicians.

There will be more content on the Flynn Center website as well.

And the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is streaming a new short film.

It's called 'Carol Street' and Sunday is the last day to check it out!

It explores black identity at Middlebury College through interviewing students, staff, and alumni.

Just head to middfilmfest.org to view.