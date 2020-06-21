What to Do - Sunday, June 21

Why not join The St. Johnsbury School with their "Getting to Y" Hike for Hope?

This year's hike will be socially distanced... so although the school won't be walking together this year, participants are invited to walk on their own sometime that day.

The idea is to bring hope and support those who have experience with suicide.

If you'd like to send in your hike for hope pictures, email them to vkathikeforhope@gmail.com.

Or... if you or a loved one is a cancer survivor, you could eat dessert first.

This tradition has been going on for the past 26 years, but this year's social distancing requires something a little different.

This is a celebration of life set for today, with the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center on the CVPH campus.

Cancer survivors are invited to drive through the FCC campus to receive a novelty ice cream.

This event is only for cancer survivors and their loved ones.

How about making some music?

Make Music Vermont is taking the party online this year.

Make Music Vermont is part of Make Music Day, a worldwide music celebration held each year on June 21st.

Usually, Make Music Day would have free outdoor concerts, performances, music lessons jam sessions and other musical events on streets, sidewalks, parks and public spaces.

But this year's virtual approach to encourage all people, of all abilities, to celebrate.

To join the fun, visit https://bigheavyworld.com.