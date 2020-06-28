What to Do - Sunday, June 28

Why not join the Friends of Saranac River Trail in sharing some Photos from Quarantine?

This new project is about taking pictures of things you missed while in quarantine, like the great outdoors.

These photos can be taken anywhere, but they'd love to see some pictures on the Saranac Lake Trail.

Then, just post them on the 'Photos from Quarantine' Facebook page!

Then, on Fridays they'll have a Zoom call at 6 pm for photo posters to talk about their meaning.

The folks in Rouses Point, New York are celebrating Independence Day on Sunday, and they're doing it from home.

They'll be having a vehicle parade Sunday beginning at 3 pm.

The parade will go down each street in Rouses Point to celebrate the 4th and essential workers.

It won't go down dead-ends so if you live on a dead end, head to Academy Street to watch.

And Sunday is also the Savoy Vermont Filmmakers Showcase at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier.

The showcase is an all-day event, and includes short films, documentaries, and feature films.

It begins at 10 am and runs until 10 pm.

These films are made by Vermont filmmakers, or shot, produced and directed here.

