What to Do - Sunday, May 31

Here are some fun things you could do on Sunday, May 31st.

There is a free milk pick up event for residents of Clinton County on Sunday.

That's from 9 am to noon at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

The address is 167 Rugar St, Plattsburgh, New York 12901.

Anyone who needs milk, produce or dairy is encouraged to come out and get what you need.

There will be signs and volunteers directing traffic... simply pop your trunk and they'll handle the rest.

Adirondack Coast Events and The Foundation of CVPH invite you to celebrate and support local heroes today.

It's the virtual Adirondak Coast Super Heroes 5K virtual run.

All proceeds will benefit the Foundation of CVPH and their work to support health care workers.

There's no set start time.

Organizers say when you're ready, activate your running watch or GPS tracking app to prove you ran a 5K and submit it!

Further details will be released once you register.

It costs 20 dollars to participate.