What to Do: Saturday, May 16

The Montpelier Farmer's Market opens on Saturday.

They'll have your favorite farmers, and some craft vendors back as well.

They'll also be offering senior/at-risk lines and pick up only lines for safety.

That's happening from 10 am to 1 pm at the Capital City Farmer's Market on Taylor Street.

These should be used more as a food pick up operation and not as a social hour per government regulations, but are still a great way to support local business.

The same is happening in Saint Albans!

They say on-site transactions with vendors will be done following the guidelines released by the state.

They'll also be offering order pick up! Shoppers are encouraged to shop online before heading to the market.

From 9 to 10 am, shopping will be reserved for sensitive shoppers.

That runs from 9 am to 2 pm, at Taylor Park.

Here's a feel good event that could help *you feel good!

Today is the Shelter In Pace: A Virtualtramarathon.

For 36 hours, you can bike, run, hike or walk any distance, or any surface.

The $20 entry fee goes to the The Vermont Community Foundation VT Covid-19 Response Fund and the Catamount Trail Association.

Participants will be entered for raffle prizes as well.