What to Do, Saturday May 23rd

Great news for golfers!

Killington opens their summer operations this weekend, beginning with their 18-hole golf course.

Vermont residents and out-of-staters who have done a 14 day quarantine are welcome to play.

You'll need to reserve your tee time for safety reasons... but they run from 8 am to 5 pm every 15 minutes.

They say they're enforcing a "Park, Play and Go Home" policy.

They hope to have their Bike Park open to passholders by June 6th.

Sugarbush opens their course on Saturday as well.

They're following similar guidelines as Killington, with tee time reservations required for play.

The golf course is the only thing open at Sugarbush -- all other amenities are closed.

This warm weather has it feeling like summer... but nothing says summer like a hot dog, a cold beverage, and baseball.

Well, baseball isn't an option.. but the hot dog and drink sure are!

There's a hot dog pick up sale on Saturday in Bennington from 11 am to 3 pm.

That's at the Bank of Bennington parking lot on North Street.

Five bucks gets you a hot dog and a beer or soda.

All proceeds to go Bennington Area Food Shelves.