What to Do, Saturday May 30

Here are some fun things you could do on Saturday, May 30th.

We begin with the 50th annual Green Up Day!

This year's Green Up Day was postponed from the first Saturday in May to Saturday, May 30th.

Each year, thousands of volunteers across the state clean up roadside litter.

There are different towns and communities doing different things to celebrate, so check locally to see what's going on in your neighborhood.

For example, the folks in Fairfax will have snacks, coffee, and other words of encouragement for their participants today at the Town Offices starting at 9 am.

Also, the White River Junction VA Medical Center will be holding a virtual memorial day celebration.

That begins at 10 am.

There will be a laying of the memorial wreath, followed by the playing of TAPS by the White River Junction Navy Operational Support Center.

The Vermont Community Garden Network is hosting a pop-up plant, bulb and seed sale.

Proceeds benefit the Community Teaching Garden scholarship fund.

Socially distant drive up and walk up sales will be available, but face masks are required.

That's from 10 am to 12 pm on Mill Street in Burlington.

And if plant sales aren't for you, maybe some history is.

Fort Ticonderoga is offering Virtual Tips from the Tailoring Trade.. British Lapels from 1 to 2 pm.

Fort Ticonderoga's tailor, Gibb Zea, will take to Youtube to show his tricks on how to efficiently cut and lay out lace on British war coat lapels.

This is one of many virtual events the fort has held as of late.

Check Fort Ticonderoga's Youtube channel for that.