What to Do, Saturday May 9

Bennington College hosts its annual Sunfest - an all-day music festival.

This will be happening via Instagram live, you can follow the account @pacbennington.

Bands will perform from noon to 10 pm.

Some of the artists are students, alumni, and other rising bands.

12:00 pm—Yoga with psychological services staff member Kat Daley

12:30 pm—Tes and Wally, featuring Tes Junior '22.

1:00 pm—DJ Vinyl set, featuring Director of Student Engagement Matt Scott.

1:30 pm—Maddy Wood '22, purple rock 'n roll glitter princess

2:00 pm—Layla Ku of MICHELLE, a six-piece Pop/R&B group based in New York City.

2:30 pm—Dorée Michele, NYC-based singer-songwriter who combines alternative pop, folk, classical, and jazz.

3:00 pm—Rodeo Doctor, singer-songwriter Jack Labbe '18.

3:30 pm—Sir Chloe, songwriter/vocalist/guitarist Dana Foote '18.

4:00 pm—Hyperion Drive, electronic band duo Alice Tolan-Mee '12 and Ethan Woods '12.

4:30 pm-6:00 pm—B-RAD radio station DJs the early evening.

6:30 pm—Will Stratton ’09, songwriter

7:00 pm—Riley Skinner ’13, folk singer-songwriter, one half of the duo Heddwen.

7:30 pm—Squirrel Flower, Ella O'Connor Williams.

8:00 pm—Maia Friedman of indie rock band Dirty Projectors.

8:30 pm—Johnny Grusauskus ’09 of heavy groove trio Lespecial.

9:00 pm—Jackson Emmer ’09, country singer-songwriter

9:30 pm—Ron Gallo, rock musician

10:00 pm—Naked Giants, Seattle-based rock trio

How about some Good Clean Fun?

The Vermont Comedy Club is hosting a family-friendly show, streamed by both Zoom and Facebook Live.

It's a brief show for kids ages 5 to 13.

This is reoccuring, but runs on Saturdays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

The show is for free, but donations are appreciated.

Parents of children who want to be part of the show should email Julia@vtcomedy.com.

Calling all history buffs!

Head over to the Fort Ticonderoga Facebook page for a digital visit into the past.

At 11 a.m., the Green Mountain Boys will visit Shoreham, where they made final preparations in America's First Victory

They'll be talking about crossing Lake Champlain, and capturing the British-held fort.