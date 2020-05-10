What to Do, Sunday May 10

Have you considered taking part in the Stratton Virtual Pond Skim Challenge?

Maybe you should!

It began this week and runs through May 16th.

Anyone can take a photo or video of their own at-home Pond Skim, and tag Stratton on Instagram.

Be sure to use the hashtag, #strattonpondskim.

This is a free event, though they are taking donations... all proceeds go to Stratton Foundation's Covid-19 Relief Fund, and the resort's Feed The Community initiative.

And of course, Sunday is Mother's Day.

There are lots of things you can do with mom, or for mom, while still being safe.

There are so many events still happening in the area, whether it be online or curb-side.

You could make brunch or do take-out, virtual yoga, take a walk...

Just be sure to let her know you appreciate her!

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!