What to Do: Sunday, May 17

This morning from 9 to 9 30, Sugar Top Farm will be hosting their their Story Time with Goats.

They'll read a few stories with a goat character, while accompanied by the goats on the farm.

These readings are happening virtually... but are limited to 100 people.

You're asked to reserve a spot on their Facebook event, and they'll send a Zoom invite with the password to get in.

If you feel like doing something a bit more active today, here's an idea.

Today is the second day of the Virtual Dandelion Run, Walk or Bike!

It runs until May 24th... and you can run anywhere.

Just pledge one dollar or more to Umbrella, and you'll be sent a bib. There is no registration fee to participate.