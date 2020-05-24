What to do, Sunday May 24th

RunVermont is partnering with other local non-profits for a Virtual Run/Walk series called "Get out, Give Back."

All proceeds benefit our local communities impacted by the pandemic.

The three series event gives participants a 5 day window to complete their run or walk wherever they'd like, and send in photo evidence.

The dates are May 24th, June 20th, and July 18th... you can compete in just one, or all 3.

There is a $25 registration fee, with $15 of it going to the United Way of Northwest Vermont.

If you're looking to tap into your artistic side, the AVA Gallery and Art Center will be giving a tutorial on hand-forging your own metal barbecue skewers.

It's done online with a 15 minute Youtube video.

They'll lead you step by step, in creating hand-forged skewers with a pigtail handle and decorative, graceful twists.

They say it is easy to do and a fun project for children with adult supervision.

And, you'll need those skewers as the weather warms up, maybe even for this Memorial Day weekend.

