What should you do with the coronavirus stimulus check?

Many Americans will be getting their first wave of stimulus checks Monday, giving them an extra financial boost but financial advisors suggest you spend it wisely.

One Day In July President Dan Cunningham says stimulus check will be a valuable resource for both those who've lost jobs and those who've lost income, as long as it's spent and saved responsibly.

The financial planner stresses that barely anyone alive today has seen an economic shutdown like this, which he says is only akin to the Great Depression. He says our country may not bounce back right away. Instead, we could see a gradual recovery over years. The longer the collapse goes, the harder it is for businesses and families to stay afloat. Cunningham says it's impossible to predict market fluctuations.

