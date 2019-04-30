Authorities mum on what triggered NH road rage shooting

An apparent case of road rage in New Hampshire Monday landed one person in the hospital with a gunshot wound and another behind bars, but it's still not clear what led to the hot tempers on the highway.

Authorities say 38-year-old Joseph Brown is charged with 1st degree assault with a firearm. According to police, he was driving this Silver Ford Flex Monday afternoon and tail-gating another vehicle. Prosecutors say Brown then sped in font of the other SUV and slammed on his bakes. The vehicles collided and both drivers got out and got into a fight.

"The defendant and the victim were approximately five-feet apart when the defendant pulled a firearm out of his pants and discharged it into Mr. Marandos' abdomen," said Asst. Grafton County Attorney Mariana C. Pastore.

James Marandos was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

Brown's lawyer, James Brooks, told the judge Tuesday that his client was acting in self-defense. "The complaining witness in this case was the initial physical aggressor," he said.

According to court testimony, Marandos punched Brown in the face before Brown pulled out the gun. The ordeal took place in front of several children. Brown had three children in his vehicle and Marandos' wife and child were passengers in the other.

"A substantially larger individual and he was the initial physical aggressor. And the state that all the fighting, the punches -- my client has a chipped tooth -- that the fighting just magically ended? That is self-serving," Brooks said.

But it's still unclear what started the incident or if the two families know each other. When police arrived, Brown told them he shot Marandos because he had to. Court documents also state that Brown repeatedly said "I'm sorry" to Marandos' wife.

"While the victim may have taken the first shot [punch] at the defendant, they had separated. The defendant then pulled out a gun and discharged it into the victim's gut. He gut-shot him," Pastore said.

Brown pleaded not guilt to the assault charge and is being held without bail. Both the prosecutor and defense attorney declined to comment further after leaving the court.