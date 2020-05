What will Vermont look like in a post-pandemic world? Our media partners at Seven Days interviewed 15 Vermonters, including community leaders, business leaders and subject matter experts, to find out what we may see in the near future.

Reporter Paul Heintz broke it all down into a story. He told our Celine McArthur about what he discovered. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Heintz's story in Seven Days.