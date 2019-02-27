What would it take for Lake Champlain to completely freeze?

Chances are getting higher that Lake Champlain will completely freeze over this year. It's now closer than it has been all winter.

Of course, bays and parts of the lake have been hosting ice fishing and skating, but our Ike Bendavid found out it will take some more cold weather to see a fully frozen lake.

Footsteps fill the ice covering the Burlington Waterfront-- evidence of humans on the frozen harbor. But some wouldn't take a step out.

"I would like to look it at from the boardwalk but I don't think I would be walking across it or anything," said Matthew Dyer of Boston.

For others, it's an added adventure to the day.

"It was like walking on water sort of," said Nathan Chong, 9.

But not all of Lake Champlain is like what we see near the shores.

"The broad lake itself has some ice cover but not completely iced over at this moment," said Andrea LaRocca, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It doesn't happen every year. The last time was in 2015 and also 2014. Before that, it goes back to 2007.

LaRocca says Lake Champlain sitting above normal winter temperatures the last few years plus choppy winds make it difficult of the water to completely freeze.

"It is obviously more difficult to form ice if you are not constantly having cold arctic air moving over the area," LaRocca said.

Through the satellite images, she explains how they watch the lake year-round.

"So this is the broad lake with some really light ice cover, where you can see in the northern areas we have a lot more snow cover and all the channels up here are completely iced over," LaRocca said.

She estimates that more than 50 percent of the lake is frozen right now. A big factor is that the deepest part of the waters take the longest to freeze, in addition to the recent high winds pushing the ice toward the Vermont side.

"You can see that a lot of the ice has shifted to the eastern side, so it gives the illusion that the lake is completely iced over. But if you were to go to New York side, you would see that open instead," LaRocca said.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Do you think the lake will freeze over this year?

Andrea LaRocca: It's entirely possible if we continue this trend of below normal temperatures with the fact that the latest satellite imagery shows that while not all of the broad lake is not frozen over, there is still quite a lot of ice cover out there.

Authorities remind people that no ice is safe ice. They say if you are going to walk out on the ice, be prepared. Click here for tips.