What would proposed South Burlington school bond cost renters?

We are digging deeper into a proposed $209 million middle and high school renovation plan in South Burlington and how proposals like it affect renters.

We told you already about the impact on homeowners. The school board estimates, on average, a household making the city's median income of $67,000 would pay $438 more per year. A household earning $136,000 and living in a $350,000 home would pay upward of $1,500 a year.

But what has not been talked about yet in any of the discussions we've heard is the impact on the thousands of renters who call South Burlington home. Will they pay more if the bond passes?

Our Cat Viglienzoni learned that what sounds like a pretty straightforward question, does not have a straightforward answer.

The South Burlington school district says the middle and high school campus needs to be replaced at a price tag of $209 million because it's showing its age. Many residents agree. But some voters this spring are being asked to say yes or no to the measure without knowing how it will impact them.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Have you heard anything so far about what the school renovation bond will do for rent in South Burlington?

Evan Morrell/Renter: I haven't. No.

That's what we heard when we went to talk to renters in the city Wednesday. None knew how a ballot cast one way or another would affect them financially.

Cat Viglienzoni: Would you be curious to know before you go cast your ballot for Town Meeting Day what it would do?

Morgan Dodd/Renter: I would like to know that information, yeah. It's pretty important.

That's because the city doesn't know either. And from what I can tell, no one really does, thanks to how complicated our education funding system is.

When I asked the school board, they sent me to the school district. The school district declined an interview saying the commercial tax rate is set by the state. They told me I'd have to talk to the education agency. The education agency told me it's up to the Legislature.

In an email, the ed agency said if nothing else changes-- if ed fund revenues, students and grand lists stayed the same-- a major school project would mean education taxes would have to increase. But the Legislature chooses where to place that extra burden-- on homeowners, commercial properties or some combination of the two.

But let's use some common sense. Take, for example, the Stonewood complex on Eastwood Drive. The city's tax office says it has 63 units and contributes $153,000 or so in taxes each year. If the commercial tax rate goes up and they have to pay more, it stands to reason that the owners here would pass on some or all of that cost to the tenants.

I also spoke with a local property manager who said that it's possible if rents are already maxed out at what tenants can afford, the business will have to take a loss in order to keep units full.

Renters told us they may start looking to move out of South Burlington if they're asked to pay more.

Cat Viglienzoni: Is rent about maxed out at where you're comfortable paying?

Mollie Coons/Renter: Yes, it is.

Cat Viglienzoni: So what would happen if it did go up?

Mollie Coons: I would be forced to move.

The bigger question here is whether renters will turn out to vote and if they will weigh in on their local issues or just the national primaries. Town Meeting Day is March 3.