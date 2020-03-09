Advertisement

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

(WCAX)
By WCAX
Published: Mar. 9, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
•As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 1,318 coronavirus cases in the state and 56 deaths. A total of 78,358 tests have been conducted, 1,547 travelers are being monitored, 3,459 have completed monitoring and 1,104 have recovered.

•As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported a total of 6,113 coronavirus cases in the state and 394 deaths.

•As of Wednesday, Clinton County, New York, has 120 confirmed cases and three deaths.

•As of Wednesday, Essex County, New York, has 54 confirmed cases.

•As of Wednesday, Franklin County, New York, has 31 confirmed cases.

View the COVID-19 Stat Center graphs full screen by clicking on the upper-right of the graph (the shaded button with three dots), then choose the icon which looks like a monitor. For mobile users, just pinch to zoom in.



This map is best viewed on a desktop. Tap/click for a bigger view from Johns Hopkins University. Click here for a mobile-friendly version.


IMPORTANT TELEPHONE NUMBERS/CONTACTS:

If you are sick and have questions call your primary care physician. If you do not have one, call 211.

Vt. Department of Health: 802-863-7240

NH Division of Public Health Services: 603-271-4496

NY Novel Coronavirus Hotline 1-888-364-3065

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE VIRUS AND STEPS TO TAKE TO PREVENT ITS SPREAD, SEE THE LINKS BELOW:

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS/SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE

Vt. Agency of Commerce and Community Development small business disaster hotline: 802-461-5143

VERMONT'S COVID-19 TIMELINE (AS OF 5/8)

March 2 -- first Upper Valley NH case confirmed

March 7 -- first Vermont case confirmed in Bennington county

March 11 -- VT activates emergency operations center, first Chittenden County case confirmed

March 13 -- state of emergency declared, began restricting size of gatherings, restricted visitors to long-term care facilities

March 15 -- schools closed

March 16 -- reduced gathering sizes more, closed bars and restaurants

March 17 -- child care closures

March 18 -- in-person DMV restricted, first nursing home case

March 19 -- first VT deaths from coronavirus

March 20 -- elective surgeries suspended

March 22 -- closure of close-contact biz, limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people

March 23 -- telecommuting ordered

March 24 -- stay home stay safe order issued, closure directed of in-person operations for non-essential biz the next day (March 25)

March 26 -- schools closed for rest of school year. NH orders residents to stay home & non-essential biz to close

March 30 -- all coming in from out-of-state have to quarantine at home for two weeks

--------

April 10 -- extended stay at home order through May 15

April 17 -- announced phased restart with five areas of focus

April 20 -- first biz reopen (outdoor work, small groups of 2 or fewer)

April 24 -- expands work crews to 5 or fewer, adds manufacturing reopening, greenhouse sales allowed with 10 person limit, mandates masks and safety training for biz

--------

May 4 -- Crews of 10 or fewer in manufacturing/construction/distribution, outpatient elective procedures can resume

May 6 -- limited social gatherings (10 or fewer, preferably outdoors) may resume, "trusted households" -- high-risk & seniors have to stay home still

May 7 -- some outdoor recreation may resume (golf, guided hikes, skate parks, etc.)

May 8 -- Ed agency announces traditional in-person large graduations are not allowed

May 11 -- Full/normal operations for manufacturing/construction/distribution

May 13 -- antibody testing group update (expected)

May 15 -- state of emergency expires but is extended to June 15

May 18 -- child cares can start bringing staff back, some nonessential businesses can reopen under guidelines

May 22 -- In-patient medical procedures, dentists, and most other one-on-one health visits reopen with guidelines; restaurants, lodgings, marinas reopen under guidelines

May 29 -- Salons and barbershops can reopen

May 29 -- NH stay-at-home order extended to June 15

--------

June 1 -- child cares reopen as able & with changes based on health dept. guidance; museums, gyms, spas, massage therapists, nail salons, cleaning services, and similar "interior maintenance" businesses can reopen

June 5 -- New Hampshire lodgings can resume with guidelines

June 8 -- Interstate travel to and from New England and New York counties with 400 or fewer active COVID-19 cases per million is permitted.

June 8 -- Vt. Indoor dining will be permitted with 25% occupancy limits and social distancing and health and safety protocols.

June 15 -- Vt. emergency order extended to July 15

June 15 -- NH stay-at-home order ends

June 15 -- Vt. lodging reservations start again. Travelers may complete quarantine requirements in their home state. Lodging operations may also increase occupancy limits to 50% or a total of 25 guests and staff, whichever is greater.

June 19 -- Vermont long-term care residential facilities can allow up to two visitors per resident, per day. Visits must be outdoors.

June 22 -- NH day camps allowed to open with guidelines.

June 25 -- Vermont State Parks camping allowed

June 28 -- NH overnight camps allowed to open (guidelines in development)

July 7 -- Gov. Scott says he will likely extend the emergency order that's set to expire on July 15 for another month

July 15 -- Vt. emergency order is extended to August 15

July 17 -- Agriculture Assistance Program applications open

August 15 -- Vt. emergency order expires

October 1 - Deadline for Agriculture Assistance Program

State tracking apparent COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vermont

Infected Plattsburgh millennial offers advice: 'This is serious'/a> State officials: No broken ventilators sent to Vermont The health care workers keeping hospitals clean VTrans, DMV counting out-of-state travelers Are stay-at-home orders putting vulnerable kids at greater risk of abuse? Robots join the fight against coronavirus in Italy's hospitals How a Vermont bank is supporting its workers and the community Trash haulers seeing more waste during stay home, stay safe order Vermont Comedy Club goes virtual Zoom to fix security holes that allow hackers to hijack classes, meetings Bitter business for maple syrup makers amid virus outbreak Vermont finding new ways to vote safely Vermont checking for out-of-state plates at border Vt. officials present relief plans for small businesses Sanders, Schumer call for Labor Dept. to hasten unemployment benefits Vt. lawmakers consider giving frontline workers 'hazard pay' Scott encouraged by how Vermonters are meeting challenge of COVID-19 Cuomo expects to see apex of curve at end of April Northern NY hospitals prepare for coronavirus patients from downstate City of Plattsburgh enacts curfew to stop spread of COVID-19 Do you need to wear a mask in public? All residents, staffers at Burlington care facility to be tested for coronavirus Another Burlington care facility faces coronavirus outbreak Dartmouth-Hitchcock researchers investigate treatment for COVID-19 Sununu emergency orders target domestic violence, child abuse Vermont asks insurers for flexibility Vermont Glove retools to make masks Connecting Vermont students stuck at home to their schoolwork Percentage of positive coronavirus tests increasing in Vermont Plattsburgh business' front porch portraits benefit health workers Can you go outside during a 'Stay home, Stay safe' order? Tips on toys to help your kids unplug 3rd person dies connected to Essex Jct. senior complex outbreak As Vt. ramps up testing, access still a challenge for some Vt. health department provides hospitalization data State: Relief on the way for Vermonters trying to file for unemployment Some essentials still hard to stock at grocery stores Vermont orders stores to stop in-person sales of nonessential items NY reports 1,550 deaths, first death in person under 18 Vermont cutting red tape for health care workers Vt. health officials call on medical workers to volunteer Vt. changes election laws amid coronavirus outbreak City Market, workers union agree on hazard pay Norwich country store a key community hub during crisis Can survivors provide breakthrough in fight against coronavirus? Smartphone app aims to keep kids busy and productive while at home Why the N95 mask is so important for health care workers Vermont stay-at-home order expected to be extended 2 associated with Essex Jct. senior living complex die of COVID-19 Shipment arrives with protective equipment; Vt. officials say more needed Scott backs up efforts to curtail travel from virus hot spots State cracks down on banned Airbnb rentals St. Albans to support health care workers with weekly 'parade' Area funeral homes adjust to changed landscape Why ventilators are so important for COVID-19 patients 'Staggering': New York virus death toll rises above 1,200 Sununu requests disaster declaration as NH coronavirus deaths climb Holiday lights help brighten spirits as pandemic worsens Why working from home is hurting your back How loss of smell, taste could be coronavirus clue Food insecurity and impacts of the coronavirus How to wash your hands the right way Scott: Closure will require schools, students to think 'outside the box' Vermont expands COVID-19 testing to those with mild symptoms Why coronavirus raises concerns for the chronically ill Police could step in to enforce New Hampshire stay-at-home order Burlington Police asking public to follow intent of stay at home order More than 500 dead of coronavirus in New York Terrible times: Remembering the 1918 flu pandemic's impact on Vermont NY county tells coronavirus refugees, 2nd homeowners to stay away 17 Vermont coronavirus cases linked to long-term care facility Kids on the ups and downs of schools being closed for coronavirus Vermont's Catholic Church calls for unity among the faithful Retired medical workers step up to help fight coronavirus CSWD to only operate Williston location Tips from people with experience working from home Spectrum sleepout goes virtual to raise awareness of homelessness Vermont students will not return to school this school year Sununu orders New Hampshire residents to stay home, nonessential businesses to close Construction trades consider their 'essentialness' Vt. labor officials report spike in new unemployment claims Vt. House Speaker punishes Arlington lawmaker for quorum call Some employers desperate to hire in wake of COVID-19 Health care workers at senior facilities on the front lines of virus crisis NY COVID-19 death toll increases to 385 Vt. health officials warn against untested treatments for COVID-19 NH delegation: Medical supplies were delayed, some expired How is Vermont's stay-at-home order being enforced? Leahy urges out-of-staters to stay away from Vermont Olivia Lyons shares tips to beat the boredom Coronavirus has Vermont gas prices plummeting Public access restricted in Vermont courtrooms Area VA clinics transitioning to online, phone appointments CSWD modifying drop-off locations and rules Vermont Amtrak service canceled until further notice Coronavirus has more Vermonters heading to farms for food Efforts to help domestic violence victims still underway during pandemic Where medical supplies stand in the US right now Vermont singer-songwriter offers coronavirus observations Vermont to get nearly $2B in virus relief package Scott makes plea to Vermonters to stay home, save lives How is Vermont's stay at home order being enforced? Efforts to help domestic violence victims still underway during pandemic NH Democrats urge Sununu to issue stay at home order State officials say Vermont needs more supplies to fight coronavirus Who are Vermont's 'essential' workers? 'Nonessential' Vermont businesses close up shop State plans to house COVID-19 positive psychiatric patients at Woodside Mayor outlines plan to move Burlington homeless to campground COVID-19 infections rise in New York with peak weeks away NH commissioner: Virus to peak between late April, early May House lawmakers rush to Vt. Statehouse to vote on COVID-19 bills Dartmouth-Hitchcock officials say they're prepared for coronavirus Northern NY YMCAs help essential workers with child care UVM Health Network expanding telehealth options Inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility tests positive for coronavirus Santa's elves help make masks to keep people safe Vermont Glove shifts production to make masks Coronavirus has newspapers seeing temporary layoffs Coronavirus causing wedding woes Reporter's Notebook: When the coronavirus hits close to home Can your pet give you coronavirus? House hunting goes virtual as coronavirus spreads Phish invites you to dinner and a movie Scott issues 'stay at home' order Vt. death toll hits 7; National Guard sets up overflow sites Resident at South Burlington senior facility tests positive for COVID-19 Vermont prison worker tests positive for coronavirus; no inmate contact Vermont Senate takes up COVID-19 measures Cuomo issues dire warning about COVID-19 in NY; demands federal help Restaurants reconfigure jobs to keep workers on the payroll Should Vermont roll up welcome mat for out-of-towners? Uncertainty over duration of pandemic response has many on edge North Country restaurant owner helps community with supplies Americans urged to order out on 'Great American Takeout Day' Vt. dentist collecting protective equipment for health care providers Infectious disease specialist weighs in on state of coronavirus State vs. federal government when it comes to coronavirus UK doctors: Loss of smell, taste may be key early symptom of COVID-19 Vt. COVID-19 death toll at 5; Scott says further restrictions coming Vt. lawmakers return to Statehouse Tuesday for COVID-19 vote Why it will take an act of Congress for lawmakers to work from home New Hampshire announces 1st death from the coronavirus Dartmouth-Hitchcock ramps up coronavirus testing UVM urges all students to go home; commencement unlikely Is online learning making the grade for Vermont kids? Can you get coronavirus from everyday objects? Cuomo appeals to young New Yorkers to help stop spread of COVID-19 Vt. grocers plead with shoppers to stop hoarding Communities worry as people flush toilet paper alternatives Upper Valley family business pitches in to make protective masks Businesses that remain open adapting to changing conditions Coronavirus creates anxiety for expecting parents Vermont tax deadline extended As coronavirus closes some businesses, others desperate to hire workers More stores offering special hours for senior shopping Family expresses concern for loved one at Burlington Health & Rehab Local college students stay to help out Saint Michael's Fire and Rescue Scott urges Vermonters to come together Vt. lawmakers working on coronavirus bills Pet adoptions soar during age of social distancing Vermont chef offers quarantine cooking lessons, sprinkled with humor Moving meditation and mindfulness practices online Governor orders closure of close-contact businesses in Vermont Barre Hannaford back open after coronavirus concerns Opening of South Burlington supermarket draws a crowd 7 more positive COVID-19 cases at Burlington care facility Vt. health officials urge aggressive action at long-term care facilities Vt. businesses push for room and meals tax amnesty Vermont National Guard activated after emergency declaration Weinberger says Burlington Health & Rehab workers getting tested 5 test positive at Burlington facility; victim's family dismayed by lack of precautions UVM Medical School 'Match Day' goes virtual Vermont medical worker tests positive for COVID-19 Scott pitches economic relief for workers, businesses Vermont to use out-of-state lab; concern grows among those untested Federal taxes due July 15; no word yet on Vermont taxes Social distancing drives increased internet usage Vermont rest areas close facilities, add port-a-potties Mayor adds to Plattsburgh's state of emergency Thermometers in short supply Avoiding isolation: Coming together while staying apart Windsor distillery donating hand sanitizer Experts: Toilet paper drought not a supply chain issue Vermont City Marathon postponed until October Virus spreads at Burlington nursing home; Scott says 'response in our hands' Cuomo bans gatherings, nonessential workers to stay home Takeout anyone? Here's a list of locations offering takeout... Governor announces Vermont's first two coronavirus deaths Vermonters find themselves stuck overseas NY health officials issue Lake Placid COVID-19 warning Vt. health officials: Hoopcats fans attending game do not need testing Crime rates down; gun sales up Grocery stores challenged by shopping surge, supply chain bottlenecks America East warns one referee tested positive at recent UVM game Tech companies extra busy setting up work-from-home systems Rutland businesses adjust to COVID-19 concerns How coronavirus is affecting Vermont agriculture Inside WCAX News: Same commitment; new safety practices UVM Medical Center temporarily suspends visitations Scott orders Vt. DMV to stop in-person transactions Scott appeals to Vt. child care workers: 'This is a moment of service' Vermont races to expand COVID-19 testing Resident at Vt. senior living home diagnosed with COVID-19 US and Canada close border to nonessential travel Will Vermont tax deadline be delayed? Vt. Labor Dept adds online option for unemployment claims Sununu orders New Hampshire ski area to close Following the spread of COVID-19 in Northern New York School buses still running in Milton to deliver meals to kids Vermont eatery offers free food to those in need Stores reserve time for seniors, those at high risk for coronavirus Local homeless shelters try to stay open during COVID-19 crisis Vermont courts halt most hearings as prison safety fears grow Vermont to close all 'nonessential' child care facilities Is Vermont doing enough coronavirus testing? Vermont bars, restaurants close on St. Patrick's Day Vt. Agency of Commerce to offer disaster assistance to businesses Vermonters seeking unemployment face clogged phone lines, slow website Vermont bars, restaurants close on St. Patrick's Day No St. Patrick's Day celebration at New York bars Progressives call on government for more action on COVID-19 What steps are being taken to help businesses weather economic storm? How coronavirus is making gas cheaper Will coronavirus stretch US hospitals to the breaking point? Waitsfield grocery offers opportunity for seniors to shop first Keeping kids fed during school shutdown Virus spurs unemployment benefit expansion in New Hampshire Feeding Chittenden changes food distribution amid COVID-19 concerns Killington Resort to give away groceries to employees during shutdown Hospital: 1st Vermont COVID-19 patient improving Scott orders all Vermont bars, restaurants to close Burlington restaurants, bars to close for 24 hours Clinton County confirms first case of coronavirus School closures leave working Vermont families in a bind Doctor referral needed for local pop-up coronavirus testing Vermont schools' online offerings chart 'unknown territory' Coronavirus upends day-to-day routines in Upper Valley Locals returning from abroad left with questions Plattsburgh mayor urges investors not to panic Vt. distillery to market its own hand sanitizer NH schools close, courts scale back, medical procedures delayed Vt. dentists being asked to postpone routine checkups Feeding Chittenden changes food policy amid coronavirus Vermont faces shortage of critical protective equipment Emergency declaration eases back on trucking rules Vermont Senate holds meeting on state of emergency Vt. reports 12 positive COVID-19 cases; officials say school closures justified Vermont reports additional three cases of COVID-19 Vermont distilleries help out by making hand sanitizer Area technology companies help out during coronavirus pandemic Price Chopper, Market 32 adjusting hours to allow for re-stocking Burlington city officials hold telephone town hall Vermont Senate holds meeting on state of emergency Vt. patient with 2nd COVID-19 case in critical condition UVM Hoopcats fans forced to sit out championship game Norwich University to extend spring break one week Disability Awareness Day canceled over coronavirus concerns Second presumptive positive coronavirus case in Vermont Plattsburgh, home of GP toilet paper mill, faces localized tissue hoarding Protecting senior living communities a key concern for health officials Airline, travel industry thrown into disarray by coronavirus UVM switching to online classes to prevent virus 3 New Hampshire lawmakers quarantined over virus concerns Plattsburgh nursing home keeping families out Vt. health officials working overtime to process influx of test kits Vt. health commissioner discusses latest precautionary steps Vt. lawmakers plan for possible abbreviated session UVM athletics has no plans to curtail games, fan attendance Vermont to activate emergency ops center for virus response Middlebury College confirms early dismissal, campus closure 3 Vermont schools closed Tuesday over coronavirus concerns Local veterans hospital to limit access points and start screenings Some Vermont schools closed due to coronavirus concerns Are you washing your hands the right way? Public health vs. privacy; state officials strike a balance in COVID-19 response Bennington COVID-19 patient placed in isolation New Hampshire announces two new confirmed coronavirus cases Vt. officials respond to first suspected case of coronavirus First presumptive positive coronavirus case in Vermont Prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus Burlington area clergy institute coronavirus precautions Those seeking face masks go to extreme measures Taking on the coronavirus on your own terms DHMC confident no patients put at risk from virus-infected medical resident State health labs get more supplies to test for COVID-19 Gov. Scott addresses COVID-19 response Guests at WRJ party with virus patient asked to self-quarantine Infected DHMC employee attended White River Jct. social event DHMC employee tests positive for coronavirus; first case in NH Debunking coronavirus myths with Dr. Jon LaPook What are senior living facilities doing to prepare for coronavirus? Burlington Airport prepares for coronavirus

Vermont Primary Profile: State auditor's race

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Three candidates are on the ballot vying for the nomination of state auditor in the August 11 Vermont primary.

Hundreds line up for coronavirus testing in southern Vermont

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A potential coronavirus outbreak in southern Vermont has hundreds of people wondering whether they have been infected. Our Olivia Lyons has been following the story. She was at two state-run pop-up testing sites Wednesday where people lined up for tests.

Vt. officials working to provide waiver to camp staying at Rutland hotel

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Vermont health officials say they are trying to work with an out-of-state summer camp that they say violated COVID-occupancy guidelines at a Rutand hotel. The orthodox Jewish camp says they have followed all the guidelines and will not be leaving.

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Not all Vermont businesses qualify for Paycheck Protection Program money and some have been told to return the relief funds. Kevin McCallum of Seven Days told our Dom Amato why some businesses are being left in the lurch.

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Paycheck Protection Program money is meant to help struggling businesses greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A race against time as erosion threatens historic graveyard

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont cemeteries are time capsules from the past. But in Addison County one graveyard is slipping away. Our Joe Carroll shows you.

Can COVID-19 linger or do some people get it twice?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Why do some COVID-19 patients test positive weeks after the virus was first identified in their body? The answer is something health officials in Vermont, the U.S. and the world are trying to figure out right now. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.

Chittenden County camp modifies operations after positive COVID test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Part of a Vermont summer camp is closed after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday is Tax Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The deadline is Wednesday to file federal and state income taxes. It was of course postponed from April because of the pandemic.

Gillibrand: Trump COVID-19 inaction has alienated world community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she thinks we need a plan to reopen the U.S.-Canada border safely and she is not surprised by the decision to keep it closed after how President Donald Trump has handled the pandemic.