Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

•As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 1,318 coronavirus cases in the state and 56 deaths. A total of 78,358 tests have been conducted, 1,547 travelers are being monitored, 3,459 have completed monitoring and 1,104 have recovered.

•As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported a total of 6,113 coronavirus cases in the state and 394 deaths.

•As of Wednesday, Clinton County, New York, has 120 confirmed cases and three deaths.

•As of Wednesday, Essex County, New York, has 54 confirmed cases.

•As of Wednesday, Franklin County, New York, has 31 confirmed cases.

IMPORTANT TELEPHONE NUMBERS/CONTACTS:

If you are sick and have questions call your primary care physician. If you do not have one, call 211.

Vt. Department of Health: 802-863-7240

NH Division of Public Health Services: 603-271-4496

NY Novel Coronavirus Hotline 1-888-364-3065

Vt. Agency of Commerce and Community Development small business disaster hotline: 802-461-5143

VERMONT'S COVID-19 TIMELINE (AS OF 5/8)

March 2 -- first Upper Valley NH case confirmed

March 7 -- first Vermont case confirmed in Bennington county

March 11 -- VT activates emergency operations center, first Chittenden County case confirmed

March 13 -- state of emergency declared, began restricting size of gatherings, restricted visitors to long-term care facilities

March 15 -- schools closed

March 16 -- reduced gathering sizes more, closed bars and restaurants

March 17 -- child care closures

March 18 -- in-person DMV restricted, first nursing home case

March 19 -- first VT deaths from coronavirus

March 20 -- elective surgeries suspended

March 22 -- closure of close-contact biz, limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people

March 23 -- telecommuting ordered

March 24 -- stay home stay safe order issued, closure directed of in-person operations for non-essential biz the next day (March 25)

March 26 -- schools closed for rest of school year. NH orders residents to stay home & non-essential biz to close

March 30 -- all coming in from out-of-state have to quarantine at home for two weeks

--------

April 10 -- extended stay at home order through May 15

April 17 -- announced phased restart with five areas of focus

April 20 -- first biz reopen (outdoor work, small groups of 2 or fewer)

April 24 -- expands work crews to 5 or fewer, adds manufacturing reopening, greenhouse sales allowed with 10 person limit, mandates masks and safety training for biz

--------

May 4 -- Crews of 10 or fewer in manufacturing/construction/distribution, outpatient elective procedures can resume

May 6 -- limited social gatherings (10 or fewer, preferably outdoors) may resume, "trusted households" -- high-risk & seniors have to stay home still

May 7 -- some outdoor recreation may resume (golf, guided hikes, skate parks, etc.)

May 8 -- Ed agency announces traditional in-person large graduations are not allowed

May 11 -- Full/normal operations for manufacturing/construction/distribution

May 13 -- antibody testing group update (expected)

May 15 -- state of emergency expires but is extended to June 15

May 18 -- child cares can start bringing staff back, some nonessential businesses can reopen under guidelines

May 22 -- In-patient medical procedures, dentists, and most other one-on-one health visits reopen with guidelines; restaurants, lodgings, marinas reopen under guidelines

May 29 -- Salons and barbershops can reopen

May 29 -- NH stay-at-home order extended to June 15

--------

June 1 -- child cares reopen as able & with changes based on health dept. guidance; museums, gyms, spas, massage therapists, nail salons, cleaning services, and similar "interior maintenance" businesses can reopen

June 5 -- New Hampshire lodgings can resume with guidelines

June 8 -- Interstate travel to and from New England and New York counties with 400 or fewer active COVID-19 cases per million is permitted.

June 8 -- Vt. Indoor dining will be permitted with 25% occupancy limits and social distancing and health and safety protocols.

June 15 -- Vt. emergency order extended to July 15

June 15 -- NH stay-at-home order ends

June 15 -- Vt. lodging reservations start again. Travelers may complete quarantine requirements in their home state. Lodging operations may also increase occupancy limits to 50% or a total of 25 guests and staff, whichever is greater.

June 19 -- Vermont long-term care residential facilities can allow up to two visitors per resident, per day. Visits must be outdoors.

June 22 -- NH day camps allowed to open with guidelines.

June 25 -- Vermont State Parks camping allowed

June 28 -- NH overnight camps allowed to open (guidelines in development)

July 7 -- Gov. Scott says he will likely extend the emergency order that's set to expire on July 15 for another month

July 15 -- Vt. emergency order is extended to August 15

July 17 -- Agriculture Assistance Program applications open

August 15 -- Vt. emergency order expires

October 1 - Deadline for Agriculture Assistance Program

