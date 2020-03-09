What you need to know about COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont health officials Sunday announced the state's first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Health Commissioner Mark Levine said that an adult from Bennington County is in an isolation room at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
New Hampshire as of Monday had four confirmed cases.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT TELEPHONE NUMBERS:
Vt. Department of Health: 802-863-7240
NH Division of Public Health Services: 603-271-4496
NY Novel Coronavirus Hotline 1-888-364-3065
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE VIRUS AND STEPS TO TAKE TO PREVENT ITS SPREAD, SEE THE LINKS BELOW:
More information from the Vermont Department of Health
More information from The New Hampshire Department of Health
More information from the NY Department of Health
WCAX CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:
Some Vermont schools closed due to coronavirus concerns
Bennington COVID-19 patient placed in isolation
New Hampshire announces two new confirmed coronavirus cases
Vt. officials respond to first suspected case of coronavirus
First presumptive positive coronavirus case in Vermont
Prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus
Burlington area clergy institute coronavirus precautions
Those seeking face masks go to extreme measures
Taking on the coronavirus on your own terms
DHMC confident no patients put at risk from virus-infected medical resident
State health labs get more supplies to test for COVID-19
Gov. Scott addresses COVID-19 response
Guests at WRJ party with virus patient asked to self-quarantine
Infected DHMC employee attended White River Jct. social event
DHMC employee tests positive for coronavirus; first case in NH
Debunking coronavirus myths with Dr. Jon LaPook
What are senior living facilities doing to prepare for coronavirus?