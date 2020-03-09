What you need to know about COVID-19

Vermont health officials Sunday announced the state's first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Health Commissioner Mark Levine said that an adult from Bennington County is in an isolation room at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

New Hampshire as of Monday had four confirmed cases.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT TELEPHONE NUMBERS:

Vt. Department of Health: 802-863-7240

NH Division of Public Health Services: 603-271-4496

NY Novel Coronavirus Hotline 1-888-364-3065

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE VIRUS AND STEPS TO TAKE TO PREVENT ITS SPREAD, SEE THE LINKS BELOW:

More information from the Vermont Department of Health

More information from The New Hampshire Department of Health

More information from the NY Department of Health

More information from the CDC

