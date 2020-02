Voters head to the polls in South Carolina Saturday and a new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden may be poised for the big win his campaign needs to revitalize. The latest Real Clear Politics survey shows Biden with a 12-point lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

UVM Political Scientist Lisa Holmes spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni to help get you up to speed ahead of the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday. Watch the video for the full interview.