What you need to know about Vermont's new composting law

On July 1, everyone in Vermont is required to stop putting their food scraps in the trash.

This is the final step in a universal recycling law passed in 2012 to reduce the amount of waste going into our landfill. All food waste will need to be composted instead.

Paul Garland is the owner of Garland's Farm and Garden in Rutland. He sold bins for home composting for years, but this year, interest has more than doubled.

"It's always been a steady seller. With the new regulations, it's become more popular and we've seen an uptick, so we're kind of concerned about having inventory to keep everybody happy," Garland said.

A rotating composter made in Vermont is Garland's best-seller.

But a home composter is not for everyone.

While I was at Garland's, one man asked about the composting bin. He wouldn't go on camera but says he has composted in the past but now mainly uses his garbage disposal.

Josh Kelly with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says it's important to consider the best option for you.

"If you want to compost at home, great, we have tons of great resources. If you're not interested in composting at home-- and, again, this law is not requiring you to do that-- you can bring your food scraps to one of those 100 transfer stations and food scrap drops-off around the state. And then lastly, we have a list of food scrap haulers and people are definitely beginning to find that convenience," Kelly explained.

Elaine Mullan has composted at home in the past but finds bringing it to a drop-off site is much easier.

"I do have a composter, I used to compost years ago, but I found that this is much more convenient," she said.

Kelly says you can find answers to your composting questions on the Department of Environmental Conservation's website.