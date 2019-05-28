What you need to know about measles before flying

The measles outbreak is still growing dramatically across the U.S. The CDC says at least 940 cases have been recorded in 26 states.

Earlier this month, a case was discovered at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport-- one of the world's busiest. And a sick passenger recently passed through Newark Airport in New Jersey.

This summer, travelers may be dealing with more than crowded airports.

The measles virus has impacted at least four U.S. airports so far this year, with reported exposures in California, New Jersey and, most recently, Texas.

"This is one of those situations where somebody got it overseas and brought it back here," said Vinny Taneja, the director of public health for Tarrant County.

With travel notices in five countries, Dr. Nancy Messonnier with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends fliers protect themselves ahead of time.

"When you actually arrive at the airport to get on the airplane, it's too late to get your measles vaccine," Messonnier said.

Dr. Kaylan Baban is chief wellness officer at George Washington University's school of medicine and health sciences. She says when exposure occurs, disease detectives are deployed to investigate and look for traces of the virus left behind.

"Who is the individual that we know is sick? Where were they? What stores did they go to? What restaurants did they go through?" Baban said. "And then be able to really get that information out so that everyone who might be at risk is aware, and can get to their doctor... If you can carry a little bottle of Purell hand sanitizer with you, keep your hands washed if you are going to be touching areas like the kiosk to get your ticket."

Baban points to security trays, seatback tray tables and armrests as high-contact areas to be aware of.

Passenger Kaylin Attridge, a self-described germophobe, sometimes takes it a step further.

"We've gone as far as gloves sometimes and wiping down our area," Attridge said. "Sanitizers, sprays, gels, lotions-- we've got everything."

Symptoms often start simply enough: high fever, runny nose and cough. The CDC says the measles vaccine is 97 percent effective in two doses. One dose is 93 percent effective.