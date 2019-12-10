What you need to know about vaping-related lung injury

Vaping-related lung illness has been on the rise, with the CDC officially recognizing the need for more information and research.

Dr. Jeffrey Klein from UVM's Larner College of Medicine has been in contact with the CDC and, earlier this month, presented a session on lung injury from vaping to a group of radiologists at their annual meeting.

They're referring to it as EVALI-- E-Cigarette & Vaping Associated Lung Injury.

Klein joined our Roger Garrity to discuss the EVALI outbreak, what researchers know about it and how you can avoid it. Watch the video for the full interview.