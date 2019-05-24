What you need to know to keep your family safe in the sun

Warm weather usually brings fun in the sun, but it's also the time where experts remind everyone to protect themselves from those harmful rays.

Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Dr. Melissa Piliang says the best sunscreen is the one you will use. She advises looking for broad-spectrum, water-resistant products with an SPF of 30 or higher. And make sure you apply enough. It takes about 1 ounce or a shot glass full to cover the entire body.

"In order to get the SPF listed on the bottle, if you put the sunscreen on in a thinner layer you don't get the same amount of protection you think you are getting," Piliang said.

And it's critical not to miss any spots when applying.

"Areas that we may not think about, so tops of the feet, the lips," Piliang said. "There was a recent study looking at the application of sunscreen and people are very poor about the sunscreen around their eyes... so wearing sunglasses really gives you an extra layer of protection."

Sun protective clothing can also provide more layers of defense and dermatologists recommend seeking shade when possible.

The goal is to prevent the most common cancer in the U.S. One in five Americans develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

"We know that the sun exposure that you have as a child is cumulative and it adds up and that increases your risk of skin cancer later," Piliang said.

Maclaine Coons says protecting her children is vital.

"I like to use the creams more than the sprays because I feel like they cover a little bit more," she said.

So she always makes sure to apply plenty of sunscreen whenever they are outdoors.

A common question is whether sunscreen expires. Most have expiration dates that are 3 years after they are manufactured, but doctors say if you have bottles that long, it's a sure sign you aren't putting enough on.