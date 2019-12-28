What you should know before adopting pet for holidays

Local pet shelters are on their toes with this year's end of year adoptions. Kiernan Brisson spoke to one pet shelter, who says that even if they've found forever homes for a lot of pets, not every pet adoption lasts, especially one made during the holidays.

"It can be something you just do on a whim, like 'I really want a dog,' sometimes people might not necessarily realize how much goes into it, especially with a rescue dog," rescue dog owner, and volunteer at All Breed Rescue Kira Nikolaides said. "You still need to make sure you're giving them what they need, because they want to be with you, they want to feel secure, so you need to make sure you're -- putting time into it."

Kira got her rescue dog a little under four months ago, and she has been adjusting to life with her new pet. Nikolaides only made the decision to adopt her pitbull after she had thought out what owning a dog would entail.

"I sort of realized I had time for that in my life and I wanted to bring that dog into my home and sort of help her out," Nikolaides said. "It's been great, she has fit in perfectly with my life, she's a very low-key dog which is sort of what I was looking for."

Jacob Carr has been working at All Breed Rescue for over six months now and says he has seen a handful of dogs return to the shelter after being adopted.

"I'd say probably in the neighborhood of 15 to 25 dogs that have been returned to the shelter, somewhere around there," Carr said.

Carr says that one of the main issues for dogs being returned after an adoption is that new pet owners don't understand the work that comes with owning an animal, especially a rescue animal.

"You're really taking on the responsibility of caring for another living thing," Carr said. "That requires a lot of work, and a lot of patience, and a lot of dedication."

Carr adds that adopted pets, more often than not, don't usually return to the shelter. He said that All Breed Rescue has been great about finding pets their forever homes, only a handful of dogs are brought back.

"When it comes to the number of pets that are adopted and returned, compared to the number that is adopted and stay that way, it is no competition, more often we are able to find great homes for our great pets," he said.