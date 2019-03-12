What's ailing rural hospitals in our region?

Rural hospitals are in crisis around the country, and that's putting patients living in rural areas in a pinch.

From 2013 through 2017 64 rural hospitals closed in the U.S., many from financial woes. That's double the amount that closed in the previous five-year period. And while Vermont hospital officials say the overall hospital system in our region is healthy, it's also facing some serious challenges

In December Springfield Hospital nearly went under, losing $14 million in just two years.

"We are spending more for our expenses than we are taking in. It's not a function of fewer patients, it is that some of our costs have gone up," Springfield CEO Michael Halstead told WCAX.

Lower federal reimbursement rates, higher health care costs for employees, and more spent on contracted workers were all factors. And those challenges are not unique to Springfield.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Are we concerned about Vermont's rural hospitals?

Kevin Mullin: Very much so.

Green Mountain Care Board chair Kevin Mullin says the nationwide trend of rural hospitals closing over financial woes had not hit Vermont -- until Springfield. "And Springfield seemed to be the first real dose of reality that the state of Vermont has had about the plights of rural hospitals," he said.

Following that news, Governor Phil Scott tasked the Board to assess all of Vermont's eight critical access hospitals and look at their financial health. The board found that some had unrealistic revenue predictions, were spending more than they were taking in and only had two to three months of cash on hand, and were not making money on the services they were providing. All those can lead to financial woes, or even closure. And when rural hospitals shut down, low income and senior patients are hit the hardest.

Kevin Mullin: You have to have some kind of medical care in the community

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Otherwise people won't want to live there.

Kevin Mullin: Right. People won't want to locate businesses there. It's just a death cycle.

Jeff Tieman, CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, says they are trying to come up with solutions to ease the challenges their members face. "I think in Vermont we're doing some of the most creative and innovative work in the country, which is the all-payer model," he said.

Tieman says because all-payer focuses on incentivizing hospitals to keep patients healthy and stave off more costly care, it might save all hospitals, including rural ones, some money. But he says they will also have some tough choices to make. "I think we have to reimagine a little bit. Some of these hospitals are going to have to think about the services they provide and are always delivering what the community needs and what makes sense financially."

The association also said rural hospitals face more demographics challenges. Their communities typically have older residents, more people with chronic conditions, and higher addiction rates. Plus, they have challenges attracting a workforce to staff the hospital. They also often get more patients on government insurance, which has a lower reimbursement rate.