What's behind New York's shortage of school bus drivers?

Bus drivers play many important roles during a student's school day.

"Very commonly your school bus driver, he or she is the first face you see in the morning," said Scott Osborne, the ELCSD superintendent.

Over the last few years, the shortage of bus drivers has caused major concerns in many school districts statewide. A report from the New York State School Boards Association says nearly 70 percent of transportation directors in school districts say the shortage is their main concern,

"Some regions of the state are suffering a little bit more than others but we found that consistently from every region of the state this school bus driver shortage is a problem," said Paul Heiser, a senior research analyst with the New York School Boards Association.

The shortage could stem from a number of things but administrators say the new federal regulation to obtain a commercial driver's license tops the list.

"The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles changed the CDL testing to be tougher, a lot more stringent, and I think that has been a significant factor," Osborne said.

"There were fewer sites available for which people who wanted to get their CDL could go to, so it meant having to travel fairly long distances across the state to get to these sites," Heiser said.

The report says that a driver shortage could have consequences for the school district and students, like lengthy bus rides and canceled field trips or extracurricular activities. The Elizabethtown Lewis Central School District has even had to make delays because of it.

"We make weather-related school delays or closures, over the last few years we've made decisions about school buses," Osborne said.

The school district has four full-time bus drivers and about six part-time drivers who can sub in if need be, but Osborne said retirement is coming soon for some drivers and that is concerning.

"They're going to retire, they are going to move on with their lives and I'm very concerned about replacing those positions because of this driver shortage. It's a struggle," he said.

The report does give ways to possibly fix this problem. One is at a state level, working with the DMV to possibly loosen some of the restrictions to obtain a CDL without infringing on any safety regulations. Another is at a local level, saying maybe the district could pay for any of the requirements to become a bus driver.