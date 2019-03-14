What's being done to stop the robocalls plaguing Vermonters?

Many people are plagued by robocalls. For some, the frustrating calls come all day long. So what's the state of Vermont doing to help stop them? Our Cat Viglienzoni found out.

The robocalls start at Martie Shatney's home in Barton at around 9 a.m.

Voice on robocall: Press two to remove this number from the list. (BEEP!)

Martie Shatney: I've done this 100 times, taken my name and number off their "list" and it doesn't stop.

Shatney is fed up with robocalls which pester her and her husband every waking hour.

"We're being harassed," she said. "It's a continuous thing."

She knows now she can't even trust her caller ID because scammers know how to make the number on your screen seem familiar.

"They call from my neighbors," Shatney said.

It's a problem plaguing America.

"There is outrage, outrage about robocalls. I hear it nonstop all over this state," said T.J. Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Donovan says 48 billion robocalls were made last year. He gets them, too.

"Let me tell you, every night at my house about 7:30 our phone starts ringing. We don't pick it up," he said.

Donovan says it's up the feds to act. And attorneys general around the country are pressuring them to do so. Earlier this week, Vermont signed on to a national effort which would require voice service providers to participate in a call authentication framework to help block unwanted calls.

"What we want is exactly where we're going, which is this critical mass of people-- from government to organizations to citizens-- saying we need the federal government to act on this. This has to stop," Donovan said.

Shatney says she wants to see Congress take action to give her and the rest of America some peace and quiet.

"The robocalls, they don't stop but something has got to be done," she said.

Donovan says phone companies also have to be part of the solution. Last fall, the major carriers told the FCC they were preparing to adopt a new call authentication system this year. But when it will be available to you this year is still unclear.

If you get a scam call, the AG's office says don't engage.

"If you get a call from what sounds like a scammer, don't call them back. Don't press 1. Don't engage. If they get a response, they're going to keep trying to get in touch with you. And it's tempting to respond-- don't respond," advised Charity Clark, the chief of staff for the Vermont attorney general's office.

Vermont has a scam alert system you can sign up for so they can send you warnings about common scams that are going around. You can call 1-800-649-2424 to sign up or click here to sign up online.