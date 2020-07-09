Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

July 12, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," Runners will have to wait another year to hit the pavement for the Vermont City Marathon. We talk to Run Vermont executive director Peter Delaney about why runners aren't getting refunds and what's next for the organization.

Also, what can Vermont learn from Texas? like Vermont, Texas was once praised for its COVID-19 response. We'll talk to former Vermont reporter, Zach Despart, who is now covering the spike in cases in Houston.

Plus, strict new rules for returning college students in Vermont. Former Norwich University president Richard Schneider discusses the task force he led that set up the strict new rules.

Host: Darren Perron

