What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Jan. 27, 2019

Guests:

Bernice Garnett/UVM

Anore Horton/Hunger Free Vermont

Topic: Free school lunch programs

WCAX Political Reporter Neal Goswami

Topic: Neal examines the governor's budget address.

Tom Hughes/Energy Independent Vermont coalition coordinator

Topic: The Decarbonization Study

Host: Cat Viglienzoni