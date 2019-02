Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Feb. 10, 2019

Guests:

Scott Wheeler/"Jay Peak: Voices from the Mountain" author

Topic: Evolution of Jay Peak and Kingdom Con.

Dr. Courtney Riley/Gifford Medical Center

Topic: HPV vaccines and national award presented to Gifford.

Cat Viglienzoni/WCAX Reporter

Topic: Two Vermont hospitals offering immediate help to drug users in crisis.

Host: Darren Perron