What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

March 10, 2019

Guests:

Chris Mazdzer/Olympic Medalist

Topic: Dancing with the Stars and upcoming Olympic games.

Gen. Steven Cray/Vermont Adjutant General

Topic: Exit interview as he steps down. He reflects on his time leading the Vermont National Guard.

Lt. Col. Jeremy Pitaniello & Master Sgt. Christopher Cunningham

Topic: UVM's ROTC Program picked as one of the best in the U.S.

Host: Darren Perron