BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
March 10, 2019
Guests:
Chris Mazdzer/Olympic Medalist
Topic: Dancing with the Stars and upcoming Olympic games.
Gen. Steven Cray/Vermont Adjutant General
Topic: Exit interview as he steps down. He reflects on his time leading the Vermont National Guard.
Lt. Col. Jeremy Pitaniello & Master Sgt. Christopher Cunningham
Topic: UVM's ROTC Program picked as one of the best in the U.S.
Host: Darren Perron