Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

March 17, 2019

Guests:

Sen. Patrick Leahy/D-Vermont

Topic: President's budget proposal

Janet McLaughlin/ Let's Grow Kids Interim CEO

Topic: Vermont's child care crunch

Plus, Cat Viglienzoni discusses her special report on child care regulations and to question Let's Grow Kids about state incentives.

Host: Darren Perron