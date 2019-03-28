Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

March 31, 2019

Guests:

Steve Kayhart/Kayhart Brothers Farm

Laura Ginsburg/Vt. Agriculture Agency

Topic: Milk prices, feed prices, aging farmers, and upcoming dairy summit.

Oliver Goodenough/Center for Legal Innovation Director

Topic: Blockchain technology and keeping your information secure.

"Final Flight" special report on the F-16 leaving Vermont and how it redefined the Vermont Air National Guard. Plus, an extended interview with the first Green Mountain Boy to fly one, Scott Baldwin.

Host: Darren Perron