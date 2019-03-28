BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
March 31, 2019
Guests:
Steve Kayhart/Kayhart Brothers Farm
Laura Ginsburg/Vt. Agriculture Agency
Topic: Milk prices, feed prices, aging farmers, and upcoming dairy summit.
Oliver Goodenough/Center for Legal Innovation Director
Topic: Blockchain technology and keeping your information secure.
"Final Flight" special report on the F-16 leaving Vermont and how it redefined the Vermont Air National Guard. Plus, an extended interview with the first Green Mountain Boy to fly one, Scott Baldwin.
Host: Darren Perron