What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

April 7, 2019

Guests:

Mayor Miro Weinberger/D-Burlington

Topic: State of the City, taxes, potholes, opioid epidemic, housing crisis

WCAX Reporter Adam Sullivan

Topic: A closer look at the Maura Murray cold case mystery and the latest search that dashed hopes for her family

WCAX Reporter Neal Goswami

Topic: The $124M Capital Bill: What the bill covers and what it doesn't

Host: Darren Perron