Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

April 14, 2019

Guests:

Matt Dickinson/Middlebury College Political Scientist

Topic: Medicare for All and Democrats lining up behind it.

Steve Trenholm/Gallagher, Flynn & Company

Topic: Why more of us are getting a reduced tax refund this year.

Plus, a recap of Attorney General William Barr testifying in front of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Patrick Leahy. We'll break down the back and forth.

Host: Darren Perron