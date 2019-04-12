BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
April 14, 2019
Guests:
Matt Dickinson/Middlebury College Political Scientist
Topic: Medicare for All and Democrats lining up behind it.
Steve Trenholm/Gallagher, Flynn & Company
Topic: Why more of us are getting a reduced tax refund this year.
Plus, a recap of Attorney General William Barr testifying in front of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Patrick Leahy. We'll break down the back and forth.
Host: Darren Perron