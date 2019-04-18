Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

April 21, 2019

Guests:

A look at Cat Viglienzoni's special report, "Waiting Pains," on the long waiting times to see specialists in Vermont's largest hospital network.

Mary Anne Sheahan/Vermont Talent Pipeline executive director

Topic: Medical worker shortage and challenges

Bishop Christopher Coyne/Vermont Roman Catholic Diocese

Topic: Easter Sunday message, Notre Dame fire

Host: Cat Viglienzoni