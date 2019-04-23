Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

April 28, 2019

Guests:

Bill Mattoon/Retired Submariner

Topic: Extended interview about Vermont's Naval history, plus our special report on the USS Vermont.

Jay Barton/WCAX General Manager

Topic: WCAX goes green! We now have the only transmitter in the U.S. powered by solar.

Dom Amato/WCAX Reporter

Topic: Vermont's hub-and-spoke system and whether more Vermonters are getting treatment for opioid addiction. We'll look at his special reports and debrief about what he uncovered.

Host: Darren Perron