BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
April 28, 2019
Guests:
Bill Mattoon/Retired Submariner
Topic: Extended interview about Vermont's Naval history, plus our special report on the USS Vermont.
Jay Barton/WCAX General Manager
Topic: WCAX goes green! We now have the only transmitter in the U.S. powered by solar.
Dom Amato/WCAX Reporter
Topic: Vermont's hub-and-spoke system and whether more Vermonters are getting treatment for opioid addiction. We'll look at his special reports and debrief about what he uncovered.
Host: Darren Perron