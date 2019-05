Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

May 5, 2019

Guests:

Jim Baker/Former Vt. State Police Colonel

Topic: His years fighting crime and now the fight for his life, plus a new initiative he launched to revitalize his town, despite his cancer battle.

Cat Viglienzoni/WCAX Reporter

Topic: Her special investigation into a spike in child abuse cases.

Host: Darren Perron