What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

June 2, 2019

Guests:

Sen. Bernie Sanders/Democrat for President

Topic: Wide range of issues in a one-on-one interview

Matt Dickinson/Middlebury College Political Scientist

Topic: Analysis of the presidential race

Neal Goswami/WCAX Political Reporter

Topic: Analysis of the legislative session; what got done, what didn't

Host: Darren Perron