What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
July 14, 2019
Guests:
Scott Merrill and Gabriela Bucini/UVM Researchers
Topic: Video games and decoding human behavior to help predict animal disease outbreaks.
Steve Faccio/Vermont Center for Ecostudies
Topic: Vernal pools poisoned by mercury.
Russell Tracy/UVM Pathology Professor
Topic: Large UVM study looks at rural health in the South.
Plus, Cat Viglienzoni follows up on our special report, "Kids in Crisis."
Topic: Wait times in emergency rooms for kids with mental health issues.
Host: Cat Viglienzoni