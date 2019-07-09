Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

July 14, 2019

Guests:

Scott Merrill and Gabriela Bucini/UVM Researchers

Topic: Video games and decoding human behavior to help predict animal disease outbreaks.

Steve Faccio/Vermont Center for Ecostudies

Topic: Vernal pools poisoned by mercury.

Russell Tracy/UVM Pathology Professor

Topic: Large UVM study looks at rural health in the South.

Plus, Cat Viglienzoni follows up on our special report, "Kids in Crisis."

Topic: Wait times in emergency rooms for kids with mental health issues.

Host: Cat Viglienzoni