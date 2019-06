Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

June 16, 2019

Guests:

Cheryl and Don Mitchell, Anais Mitchell's parents

Topic: Anais Mitchell's eight Tony Awards for "Hadestown."

Donald Keelan/Author

Topic: Preventing nonprofits, including private colleges, from failing. Tips from his new book.

Host: Darren Perron