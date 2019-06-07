BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
June 9, 2019
Guests:
Jeff S. Baker II and Adam Krakowski
Topic: Burlington Brewing: A History of craft beer in the Queen City and its impact on the Vermont beer scene
Skylar Wolfe, Director of the SafeSpace Anti-Violence Program Pride Center of Vermont
Topic: Vandalism and violence surrounding Pride celebrations
Jean Harvey/Nutrition and Food Sciences Department Chair at the University of Vermont -- and a member of the Vermont Cancer Center.
Topic: A new study shows when it comes to cancer risk, poor diet is about as strong as drinking excessively or not exercising.
Host: Darren Perron