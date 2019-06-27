Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

June 30, 2019

Guests:

Lt. Tara Thomas/Vt. State Police

Topic: Increased police patrols around July Fourth

Norah O'Donnell/CBS Evening News Anchor

Topic: Becoming the new anchor for the CBS Evening News

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire

Topic: Crisis at the border and detention center

Matt Dickinson/Middlebury College Political Scientist

Topic: Analysis of the Democratic presidential debate

Host: Darren Perron