BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
June 30, 2019
Guests:
Lt. Tara Thomas/Vt. State Police
Topic: Increased police patrols around July Fourth
Norah O'Donnell/CBS Evening News Anchor
Topic: Becoming the new anchor for the CBS Evening News
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire
Topic: Crisis at the border and detention center
Matt Dickinson/Middlebury College Political Scientist
Topic: Analysis of the Democratic presidential debate
Host: Darren Perron