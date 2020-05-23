Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

May 24, 2020

Let the camping commence. Vermont Parks is gearing up to allow visitors again. The new rules they-- and you-- need to follow. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore is here to answer questions.

Plus, failing farms. We just got new numbers on closings and how much dairy is on the decline. Plus, staggering sales, losses for cheesemakers. We'll break it down for you with Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. Plus, he'll outline financial help now available to farms.

It's all part of Gov. Phil Scott's $400 million stimulus plan to deal with the financial fallout from the pandemic. We're poring over the numbers. We'll tell you which industries get the money with WCAX News Political Reporter Calvin Cutler.

Host: Darren Perron