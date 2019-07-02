Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

July 7, 2019

Guests:

T.J. Donovan/D-Vt. Attorney General

Topic: Vermont sues 11 companies over water quality

Spc. Brion Houston/Vt. National Guard

Topic: Vermont soldier comes out at Pride on TV and it goes viral

Kevin Pellon & Geoff Strawbridge/raisedVT

Topic: Created the brand to show our pride of living and raising children here in Vermont. Sales from their clothing benefit causes, like the Josh Pallotta Fund.

Plus, Cat Viglienzoni follows up our special report, "Kids in Crisis."

Topic: Wait times in emergency rooms for kids with mental health issues.

Host: Darren Perron