What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
July 7, 2019
Guests:
T.J. Donovan/D-Vt. Attorney General
Topic: Vermont sues 11 companies over water quality
Spc. Brion Houston/Vt. National Guard
Topic: Vermont soldier comes out at Pride on TV and it goes viral
Kevin Pellon & Geoff Strawbridge/raisedVT
Topic: Created the brand to show our pride of living and raising children here in Vermont. Sales from their clothing benefit causes, like the Josh Pallotta Fund.
Plus, Cat Viglienzoni follows up our special report, "Kids in Crisis."
Topic: Wait times in emergency rooms for kids with mental health issues.
Host: Darren Perron