What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Feb. 23, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan joins us to discuss how his office is protecting the state's most vulnerable population. We ask what is being done about those annoying phone scam calls and about changes he's making to deal with Vermont's aging demographic.

Also, our Scott Fleishman breaks down the running career of native Vermonter Elle Purrier. She spoke with Scott about what it was like to set a new American record in the women's indoor mile.

Plus, Vermont's commissioner of Public Safety gives us an update on hiring practices for the Vermont State Police and how departments avoid bringing in an officer who may have a troubled past.

Host: Dom Amato